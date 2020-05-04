APTMA leadership called on CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

Lahore : A delegation of industrialists and representatives of traders community under the leadership of APTMA head Gohar Ijaz called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A discussion with regard to resolving the problems of industrialists and traders community took place during the meeting. CM assured to resolve their problems at the earliest and added that Punjab government will create more ease and comforts for the industrialists and traders community.

Usman Buzdar that common man is facing maximum difficulties owing to coronavirus pandemic and our aim is to alleviate difficulties of common man. He disclosed that SoPs have been finalized in order to grant permission for doing business in a phased manner in Punjab.

He warned that industry will be closed in case of violating the SoPs. He stated that besides opening up wood sector and building, other industry relating to construction will also be allowed to open up and recommendations after being prepared have also been submitted to the federal government.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that with the consultation of federal government feeding industry connected with export sector will also be opened. CM underscored that we are granting permission to power looms for doing working and recommendations for such factories which have their labour colonies have also been submitted. We have also proposed opening iron and steel industry along with home appliances industry while markets and bazaars will be opened in phases, he added.

CM apprised that a committee has been constituted under the headship of Provincial Industries Minister to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders community.

APTMA head Gohar Ijaz commended that CM has proved himself Wasim Akram Plus in real sense. He further acknowledged the steps taken by CM for resolving the problems of industrialists and traders community.

Those meeting with CM Usman Buzdar including President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Adeel Bashir, Ahmad Zafar, Pervaiz Lala, Akbar Sheikh, SM Nabeel and others. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Vice chairman LDA Sheikh Imran, Secretary Information and concerned officials also attended the meeting.