Artificial hike in the prices will not be tolerated : Sardar Usman Buzdar

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that comprehensive planning should be undertaken in a proactive manner along with its implementation to provide direct benefit to the people of the province as a result of significant decrease in petroleum prices. He further underscored that steps should also be taken to lower the prices of essential items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices.

He emphasized that masses should be provided relief by decreasing the prices of other items in proportion to decrease in petroleum prices and concerned departments should work in a solid and comprehensive manner in order to provide relief to the masses. He warned that artificial hike in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses will not be tolerated at any cost.

CM directed that prices and quality of essential items should be regularly checked and monitored. He stressed that district price control committee should undertake effective measures in order to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles and the selling of essential items should be ensured according to the rate list.

CM also vowed that we will take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the common man.