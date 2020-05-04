Traffic police treatment makes fit a disable at Cavalry Ground

Lahore : Traffic police treatment has made fit a disabled beggar at Cavalry Ground. The boy who was posing that he even could not stand on his legs due to disability of legs and back ,walked like an animal on his legs and hands on the roads to get begging from the road users.

Most of the women and families disgruntled on seeing a young man walking like an animal and helped him most of the time with heavy amounts.The youth reply about his earning stunned the cops that he earned thousands of Rs daily . He used to rid a cab for pick n drop from his house. He usually came there in the afternoon and went back before Maghrib prayer . In these few hours he earned 5 to 10 Thousands.