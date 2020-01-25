Angry MPAs ended their no trust on a cup of tea at CM House

Punjab govt has claimed that angry MPAs have ended their no trust on the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after having a cup of tea with him.

The hand out issued by the spokesman claimed that PTI’s Members Provincial Assembly called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office here today and expressed their full confidence upon the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

Those who met Chief Minister include Ghazenfar Abbas, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Mamoon Tarar, Khawaja Muhammad Dawood Sulemani, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir, Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi, Taimoor Ali Lali, Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Sardar Muhammad Muhauddin Khan Khosa, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan and Muhammad Ejaz Hussain. Provincial Ministers Raja Basarat, Ch. Zaheer and Member Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Shah were also present on this occasion.

Members Provincial Assemblies while expressing their complete confidence on the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar said that there is a best working relationship between them and Chief Minister Punjab. We have a complete confidence on the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. MPAs said that will always be standing with Usman Buzdar. We are yours as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s soldiers. We will continue to stand beside you in the journey of public service. Usman Buzdar while talking to the Assembly Members said that your honour is my respect. Your genuine work will be done on priority basis. Development works will be carried out in the constituencies of Assembly Members. He said that we will mutually serve the people of the province. Those who are propagating will get nothing. We were united and will always remain united. No hurdle will be tolerated in the way of progress and prosperity of the people of the province under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.