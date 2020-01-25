Mir Bizinjo seek Ch Shujaat Hussain’s support

Lahore : Annoyed with Balochistan govt , speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has reached to master of reconciliation Ch Shujaat Hussain here at Islamabad. The speaker Balochistan Assembly who used to a PML-Q leader in the province was not happy with the provincial govt and also had no complete support from his current partycalled.
The speaker Balochistan Assembly who used to a PML-Q leader in the province was not happy with the provincial govt and also had no complete support from his current partycalled.
During the meeting, he expressed views in detail about prevailing political situation of the province and sought support to meet his demands.