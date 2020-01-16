CCPO honoured a cop on killing a decoit

Lahore : CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has commended a cop Muhammad Ilyas on killing a cop in an encounter. He also awarded him a cash reward of Rs 50 thousandsabd commendatory certificate. SSP Admin Ather Waheed waa also present on the occasion.

It was stated that on 16th of January 2 deceits were looting cash at a bakery near Data Darbar , a passerby kid informed the cop Ilyas who was standing on duty at Karbala Gameshah .

The soldier rushed to the bakery and killed a decoit in an encounter while other managed to flee.