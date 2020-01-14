PFA seal Butt Karahi , Fazal e Haq Dera , Basheer Dar ul Mahi , and Pak Asia Desi Karahi

Lahore : The Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday sealed four food points and penalized two eateries along with issued warning notices to five units over violation of the rules of PFA Act.

The action was taken while carrying out an operation against big food points in Lahore and its surrounding areas under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The team was comprised of director vigilance and food safety officer.

Irfan Memon said that PFA team raided Butt Karahi and sealed it over worst condition of hygiene and failure to take preventative measures to control pests. The team also shut down Pak Asia Desi Karahi for using loose spices, preserving food in stinky freezers and failing to meet hygienic working environment. Further, a famous food point Fazal-e-Haq Dera was closed down due to storing food in the washroom and poor cleanliness arrangements. A team of PFA also sealed Bashir Dar ul Mahi on account of mislabelling and over the presence of substandard food.

Meanwhile, the director general said that PFA has issued fine tickets to Nadeem Buffet and TM Coffee over failure to produce medical certificates. It served warning notices to five food joints including Yousaf Falooda, Bundu Khan, Hot Spot Coffee, The Hungry Bare and Matam Makkah over minor violations and directed them to improve quality.

He stated that positive change has been witnessed in the food industry due to consistently action and the establishment of PFA Training Schools. Punjab Food Authority is taking indiscriminate action against food business operators and it’s compulsory for them to follow the rules as per food law.