Death penalty sentenced to former dictator Pervaiz Musharraf

Lahore : The special court has sentenced death penalty to former dictator General Pervaiz Musharraf for imposing state of emergency on October 3 ,2007.

The special bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth , Justice Shahid Kareem and Justice Nazar Akbar . The bench was constituted on the orders of Supreme Court.

The court reserved the judgment on the direction of Islamabad High Court to give opportunity to former dictator to appear in the court for stating his version but the dictator did not appear in the court nor recorded his statement on medical ground .

The special court gave one more chance to former dictator Pervaiz Musharraf to record his statement by December 5 and announced to issue judgement on December 17 even if the arguments were not completed by then.