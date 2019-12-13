Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed joins egg club

Lahore : Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad faced embarrassment when he was attacked with eggs at Sargodha Station.

The minister went there to observe the performance of the department but a group of violent workers started shouting against him and through eggs on his bogi even before he came out of the train.

The minister preferred to go away with the train rather to come out and observe the arrangements made by the officials to receive him.

Railways police arrested the protester Kamran Warriach for pelting eggs on the minister.

PPP Punjab security information Hassan Murtaza has commented that Sheikh Rasheed faces this shameful reception due to his foul language. He condemned the arrest of PPP worker Kamran Warriach and demanded his immediate release.

Mr Murtaza warned that if Sheikh Rasheed does not mend his way than he will be received at every station with rotten eggs.