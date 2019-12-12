Lahore Police booked PM Imran Khan ‘s Nephew Hassan Niazi

Lahore : Shadman police have booked prime minister Imran Khan ‘s nephew Hassan Khan Advocate.

Police knowingly did not register Hassan Niazi name in FIR and keep him among other 250 unknown lawyers.

Hum News broadcast a special report in 12 AM bulliton showing different clips in which Hassan Niazi was busy in violent agitation including breaking a police vehicle.

Though Punjab Minister for information Fayyaz Chohan alleged on PML-N for violent protest staged by theaters but he did not dare to make any comment about PM Imran Khan ‘ s nephew.