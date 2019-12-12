Police take one sided action against the lawyers

Lahore : Capital City Police have taken one sided action against the legal fertainity declaring them sole responsible for PIC tragedy.

Police lodged 2 FIRs against the lawyers and did not take any action against the Drs and paramedics who fanned the clash by attacking lawyers.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has claimed that the issue was resolved amicably a night before , police has stopped the lawyers near China Chowk but they assured a peaceful protest and moved ahead , now law will take its course ,he maintained.

The CCPO claimed that FIRs have lodged , all the footage have been collected lawyers have been identified through these footage.

He said there was no reason to criticise upon police on using tear gas as it was decided by analysing the situation.