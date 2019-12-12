Wednesday , December 18 2019
ATC sent the lawyers to jail on Judicial remand

Lahore : Anti Terrorist Court has sent the arrested lawyers on 14 days judicial remand on attacking at PIC.

The judge Abdul Qayyum listen the case in high security. The accused lawyers presented in the court like terrorists as police covered their faces with black cloth to hide their identity which usually used for the terrorists. Police requested for 14 days physical remand of the accused for further investigation but the court did not agree and sent the accused to jail.

The lawyers alleged that they were tortured in police custody and their medical should be ordered to ascertain the torture.

