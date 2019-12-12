Lawyers give call for country wide strike

Lahore : The joint action committee has announced country wide strike ,thus no lawyer will appear in any court tomorrow .

The joint action committee condemned torture on theaters in police custody and expressed their anger on the way lawyers were produced in the court .

The Joint Action Committee also condemned the suspension of licence of secretary Islamabad High Court.

Lahore High Court bar condemned the police raids at the houses of the lawyers for their arrest.

Ahsan Bhone said we had struggled for the freedom of the judiciary and met nominated CJ again n again to settle the issue but it seemed that court preferred to support the government , we condemned police torture upon the lawyers.

The lawyers have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the judiciary but unfortunately judges dis not bother to take notice of the lawyers request.

He demanded immediate release of the lawyers and said that the reason of the incident was completely ignored . Lawyers will not seek any favour from the judges and will stage a piecful protest and if any one tried to create hurdle than we will see , he maintained.