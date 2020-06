Lahore : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Head of Jamia Banaroia & prominent Islamic Scholar Mufti Naeem.

Expressing their heartfelt condolence with the bereaved family they have prayed for their patience and solace and blessings of Almighty Allah on the departed soul.