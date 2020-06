Lahore : Shalimar police has portrayed 2 kids Adnan and Mubashar as a dangerous gangster ,claiming that they were wanted in many cases of dacoity n robbery. SP investigation has commended the police team on arresting these kids.

Police claimed to recover hundreds of thousands of rupees ,6 mobile phones and illicit weapons from their custody. The accused confessed of their involvement in number of dacoities ,police claimed in a press release.