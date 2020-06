Lahore : New Anarkali investigation police have arrested 3 pickpockets along with their tools , mobile phones and a motorcycle. Police have registered a case against the accused.

The accused Jafar Hussain alias Jafri , Bahadar Ali and Ali Ahmad are history sheeters and wanted by a number of cases by the police of different police stations.

SP City Investigation Toheed ur Rehman Memon has commended the police party.