Additional ward & ICU established at LGH

Lahore : Additional 45-bed High Dependency Units (HDU) and Intensive Care Units (ICU) ward has been established in Lahore General Hospital in view of the rapid increase in Corona cases to provide better medical facilities to patients infected with Coronavirus. There will be 35-bed HDUs and 10-bed ICUs available to provide maximum medical care to Corona patients.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof. Al-freed Zafar further said that in the light of SOPs of the Punjab Government, human and financial resources are being spent on the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus and all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the institute are taking care of the patients with utmost care.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that all the employees of the hospital will be on alert at all times and ensure maximum implementation of the directives of the Punjab Government.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-Freed Zafar said that the people must unite on one page to minimize the spread of Corona Virus and the citizens should follow the advice of Government SOPs and medical experts to stop the spread of this epidemic.