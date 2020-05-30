Punjab 2 minister one MPA diagnosed with Corona

Lahore : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has telephonically inquired after the health of provincial ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez and prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus. The ministers have thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.

Muhammad Akhtar Malik is PTI MPA from Multan who has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab since August 2018.

On 12 September 2018, he was inducted into the provincial Punjab cabinet as minister for energy department.

Raja Rashid Hafeez is a Pakistani politician who is the current Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education, in office since 27 August 2018. He has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab since August 2018.

PML-N MPA Shoukat Manzoor Cheema from PP-55 Wazirabad has been put on ventilator as he was not taking breath normal, He was diagnosed with Coronavirus and was under treatment in local hospital for few days.