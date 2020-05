Lahore : DC Lahore Danish Afzal has announced to end Lock Down in the city ,saying that now markets would be opened in the city for 7 days of the week .

The Deputy Commissioner said that Punjab Government has not issued any directions to keep the markets closed rather the management is implementing the directions of the apx court.

He said if the government issue any policy regarding the market than it would be implemented , now SOPs issued in the notification of the 21st May would be executed.