Speaker Punjab Assembly summoned IGP on police misbehaviour with D-Speaker

Lahore : Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi has summoned IGP Shoaib Dastgir at Assembly upon disallowing Deputy Speaker Dosat Muhammad Mazari at Chief Minister House by the police .

On starting PA session today ; the matter was presented before the speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi through a privilege motion by the D- Speaker saying that all efforts got invain to make Punjab Police improve as cops don’t allow him even after identification.

The speaker commented that such incident happened in the past with Jilal uddin Dhako and IGP was transferres .

Rana Iqbal suggested that speaker to constitute a committee as it was the matter of respect of all the members , stoping Deputy Speaker was a matter of prestige of all.

The law minister Raja Bisharat apologised the assembly and assured that the House recommendation would completely be implemented.

Samiullah Khan said that the IGP should here before the session conclude if Deputy Speaker was not safe of Police high handedness than no else could be safe.

The speaker suggested a serious action on this matter saying that the house respect demanded a serious action , we have to ensure respect of every member . He made a committee constituted upon law minister Raja Bisharat , Deputy Speaker and Malik Nadeem Kamran, stating the session will be continued till the matter was resolved and directed IGP to reach at Assemby within 1 hour.