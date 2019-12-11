NAB court orders to freeze Shahbaz Sharif n family assets

Lahore : NAB court has ordered to freeze the assets of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his family. The court ordered to freeze the assets of Shahbaz Sharif , Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz, Tehmina Durrani, Salman Shahbaz and others who had 23 properties.

The NAB court judge Ch Ameer Muhammad Khan announced verdict on the request of NAB.

NAB prosecutor pleaded that investigation about money laundering and assets beyond means were under process against Shahbaz Sharif and his family so their assets should be freezed.

NAB had filed 15 applications to freeze the assets of Shahbaz Sharif and his family.