Lahore : Hanjarwal police have arrested 7 accused who broke into a construction company’s office 2 days before and looted construction material of Rs 95 laks from the vicinity of Chaung Police . The accused after cuffing the security guards ,loaded the material on trucks and drive away.

SP Sadar has commended SHO Hangerwal Sheikh Hammad Akhtar and his team on arresting the accused.