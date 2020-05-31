Sheikh Rasheed calls on CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

Lahore : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today. Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation and overall situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar told Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about the government initiatives being taken to deal with Corona pandemic. He said that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to eradicate Coronavirus. Special attention is being paid on the steps taken to prevent major cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi from corona outbreak.

He was of the view that eradication of corona can only be possible by bringing change in social attitudes. He further disclosed that due to Punjab government’s timely measures mortality rate is low as compare the numbers of population. He further maintained that doctors, health professionals, police and other concern departments are working hard to deal with coronavirus.

He said government is making efforts not only to control coronavirus but to eradicate it once for all. Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the occasion said that the timely steps taken by the Punjab government to prevent Corona are exemplary and should be followed.

He said that Punjab government has taken practical measures to prevent coronavirus whereas rest were just created hue and cry. Development projects and schemes for Rawalpindi were also discussed during the meetings.