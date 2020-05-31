Shahid Khaqan Abbasi denied any contact with Jahangir Khan Tareen

Lahore : Former prime minister and PML-N SVP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has denied any contact with PTI ‘s under-fire leader Jahangir Khan Tareen,saying that he has not any contact with him

Talking to media in Rawalpindi ; Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the sugar commission had not held responsible any one , 347 pages report did not disclose the facts , the commission was made to find out the man responsible for sugar price hike .

The former Prime Minister said PM Imran Khan and Asad Umar were responsible of sugar scam but the commission did not mention their names in the report.

The federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister which decided to give approval for the export of sugar ,sugar price had been increased to 20% from the date the commission formed , he added .

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that every day a paid spokesman held press conference but the ministers did not talk about it . He said that sugar maphia was sitting in PTI.

PML-N government also exported sugar but it managed to maintain the price in the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.