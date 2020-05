Lahore : Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police have arrested the absconder office boy of a factory Zain ul Abaidin who had looted 15 millions from the factory. Police have recovered remaining cash which yet to spend and precious items bought with with stolen money.

The accused allegedly deposited Rs 5 millions in his bank account and spend Rs 10 millions on the shopping of a vehicle , furniture and other luxurious items for his house.