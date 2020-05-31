Flour Mills Association delegation calls on Secretary Food

Lahore : A 8-member delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association led by its Chairman Asim Raza, called on Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood, today. Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah and Chairman Flour Mills Punjab Abdul Rauf Mukhtar Awan were also present on this occasion.

It was agreed in the meeting that Food Department and Flour Mills Association will work together for bringing the stability of flour prices in the market. Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza said that association has not issued any rate for the increasement in the prices of flour bag in Punjab.

Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood while addressing the meeting said that flour mills will have a permission to purchase wheat from any division of Punjab on cheap rates.

Food Department will facilitate them in this regard. Waqas Ali Mahmood said that Punjab Food Department and Punjab Flour Mills Association will work together on mutual strategy and all the problems faced by flour mills will be solved. District Food Controller will be responsible for any complaint registered against them by any flour mill. After achieving the target of 40 lakh metric ton wheat, a summary has been sent to Chief Minister Punjab to stop further procurement of wheat, Secretary Food, added.