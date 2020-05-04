Food Department seized illegally stored wheat

Lahore : Food Department has intensified its operations against stockpiling and illegal transportation of wheat across the province.

In last 24 hours action has been taken in Multan, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin ., Attock, Chiniot and Sadiqabad areas where a large quantity of wheat has been seized by the Food Department. Similarly, an attempt to smuggle wheat from Indus River was foiled in Pipplaan area of ​​Mianwali where FIR has also been registered and legal action initiated by administration.

It may be mentioned that the Food Department has so far raided hundreds of places across Punjab and recovered thousands of quintals of wheat and in the last 24 hours where 4500 bags of wheat have been recovered in Dera Ghazi Khan, 240 in Attock, 650 in Pipplaan and 3600 in Chiniot. The value of this wheat is said to be in crores of rupees. The local district administration has registered cases against the owners of the warehouses and legal action is being taken, accordingly.