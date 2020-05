Lahore : Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on a requisition by the opposition has summoned the Punjab Assembly session.

In this regard, Secretary Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti has issued the notification.

According to the notification, Punjab Assembly session has been convened on May 8, Friday, at 2 p. m. in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat. Assembly session includes protective measures against Corona Virus, law and order situation and wheat procurement in the province.