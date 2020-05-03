Government not to raise fresh issues : Liaqat Baloch

Lahore : Rebutting a minister’s statement that the 18th amendment was a hurdle in fighting the corona virus, Deputy Chief of the Jamaat e Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that the real obstacle was the incompetence of the government and the Prime Minister’s wavering style of governance.

In a statement here on Saturday, he counseled the federal government to correct its relations with the provinces, accept the spirit of the constitution and not tinker with the provinces rights.

Liaqat Baloch said that the article 58- 2.B had already been tried but its wrong application negated its good aspects. He urged the government not to raise fresh issues and instead develop an atmosphere of tolerance and unity on the political front in order to overcome the political and economic

crisis and also improve the centre-provinces relations. He warned

that in the past, such crisis had been ending only in the fall of the

government.

The JI deputy chief said that the corona virus was spreading and the situation had worsened to the extent that the patients placed in quarantine had resorted to hunger strike and protesting and some of them had even fled. This showed that the government had failed to handle around 18000 corona patients, he added.

Referring to the Qadianis issue, Liaqat Baloch said that at a federal cabinet meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Religious Affairs was directed to include a Qadiani in the Minorities Commission but the officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry pointed out the sensitivity of the matter in the light of the past experiences.

He said the Qadianis were a non- Muslim minority and the government should not yield to outside pressure for doing any favour to them. He said the position of the other minorities including Hindus Sikhs, Christians and Parsis was quite clear but the Qadianis were yet to decide their position by accepting the constitution in this respect.