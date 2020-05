Lahore : Chief Traffic Officer Capt ( R ) Syed Hammad Abid distributed Iftar packs among the cops on road duty and opened his fast with them too. DSP Munir Hashmi and other officials were also joined them.

On the occasion ; the CTO said that people should refrain from coming on the roads without any strong reason and should be stayed at home to keep the safe during Coronavirus. He said every official f Traffic Police was on road to serve the citizens.